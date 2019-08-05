North Korea fires projectiles, South Korea says

(CNN) North Korea twice on Tuesday launched unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae Province toward the waters off the Japanese coast, South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

"The military is maintaining its readiness by monitoring related movements in preparation for further launches," the statement said.

A US official told CNN that two short-range ballistic missiles were launched and landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. The official said the missiles are assessed to be the same type as missiles used in recent launches.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," a senior administration official said.

North Korea made two launches last week, a senior US official previously told CNN.

