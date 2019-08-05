Emma Watson helps launch a legal advice line for women who are sexually harassed at work

(CNN) Emma Watson is staying busy . The 29-year-old "Harry Potter" star announced Monday that she's helping launch a free legal advice line for those experiencing sexual harassment at work in England and Wales.

The line is backed by Time's Up UK's Justice and Equality Fund and will be managed by Rosa, the UK Fund for Women and Girls. The advice itself will be provided by the charity Rights of Women, which provides legal advice and assistance to women.

"It finally feels like people are realizing the scale of the problem," Watson said.

The helpline won't necessarily eradicate workplace sexual harassment, but it will keep people informed about their rights, so those affected can hold their employers accountable.

Deeba Syed, a senior legal officer at Rights of Women, said the purpose of the line is to empower women to utilize their legal rights.

"By advising women about their legal options and increasing their understanding of equalities and discrimination law, we will be able to help them make informed choices about next steps, including how to navigate the legal system with confidence," she said in a statement.

The helpline can be reached at 020 7490 0152.