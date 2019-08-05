People are texting phone numbers identical to their own, with one key difference. Meet the 'number neighbor'

(CNN) Knock knock. Who's there? It's your (number) neighbor!

Yet another seemingly random trend is gaining traction, and the people taking part in this one are just as confident as those intent on raiding Area 51

In something like a modern spin on the traditional pen pal, people are texting the phone numbers that are identical to their own, with one key difference: The last digit is either one up or down from theirs. That's a "number neighbor."

Many have received pleasant responses, some with even potentially budding friendships. One user writes, "texted my number neighbor and it turned into a wholesome conversation. (:"

texted my number neighbor and it turned into a wholesome conversation. (: pic.twitter.com/wUwQClCHXe — c (@cgracedelarosa) August 3, 2019

Unfortunately for others, their number neighbor wasn't interested in pursuing any sort of relationship whatsoever.

