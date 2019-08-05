Harry and Meghan use Instagram to spotlight the work of two CNN Heroes

(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continue to show that they are two of the most charitable and Instagram-savvy members of the British royal family.

Each month, they use their Instagram account to recognize the work of a handful of charities they support. In August, that exclusive list includes two CNN Heroes.

This spring, the couple had royal watchers scratching their heads when their @sussexroyal account suddenly unfollowed everyone, including fellow royals like Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Instead, Harry and Meghan announced that they would follow just 15 charities each month, sharing their messages with their more than 9 million followers.

In May, they paid tribute to Mental Health Awareness Week by following organizations promoting mental well-being. They marked Pride Month in June by spotlighting groups that support the LGBTQ community. In July, they turned their attention to the environment.

For August, they asked their followers to nominate organizations that are a "force for change." The couple offered some guidelines, saying they are looking for "an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow."