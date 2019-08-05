Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash after tweeting about shooting deaths

(CNN) Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash online after he tweeted about gun deaths over the weekend.

In the tweet, the astrophysicist and author coolly referred to the mass shooting deaths in Ohio and Texas, suggesting they pale in comparison to deaths from other causes, namely illness and accidents.

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings.



On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose...



500 to Medical errors

300 to the Flu

250 to Suicide

200 to Car Accidents

40 to Homicide via Handgun



Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 4, 2019

By comparing the loss of 34 people over the weekend to deaths caused by illness and accidents, many people felt Tyson was downplaying the role that gun violence plays in American society.

On Twitter, the response was fierce and immediate, with tens of thousands of Twitter users responding.

"Cold take, Neil. 200+ Americans died from gun violence in the past 48 hours," author and gun control activist Shannon Watts responded.

