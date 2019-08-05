A man was plotting a mass shooting. His grandmother stopped him and saved lives

(CNN) Less than a month before two deadly shootings took the lives of 29 people in one weekend, another mass shooting was stopped.

Williams was allegedly contemplating a mass shooting and bought ammunition. He rented a hotel room where he was plotting to kill people before his grandmother persuaded him to visit a hospital after learning of his plan, the release said.

According to the release, Williams told his grandmother on July 13 he had recently purchased an AK-47 rifle, was planning to "shoot up" a hotel and "then commit suicide by cop."

The grandmother was able get him into treatment prior to his arrest.

