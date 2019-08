Reese's and Krispy Kreme drop their latest sugary collaboration

The doughnut chain will be offering limited-edition Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers and Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnuts.

These aren't the Reese's filled doughnuts Krispy Kreme has done before. The new creations look like Original Glazed but have either a peanut butter or chocolate/peanut butter filling running through the circle.

"Our latest co-creation with Reese's is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it's amazing," Dave Skena, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement