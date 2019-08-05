Hospital dogs brought in to help El Paso first responders

(CNN) Specially trained dogs from a San Antonio hospital are in El Paso to help first responders and medical staff, who cared for victims after Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart.

Chanel and Rudy were flown across Texas with their handlers and immediately got to work.

The dogs are trained to visit hospital staff, patients and their loved ones who are going through a difficult time.

"You will actually see them head straight for a person that's displaying the most distress. It's pretty amazing to watch," handler Lee Stanphill told CNN affiliate KSAT . "It's heart-melting to see them interact with the patients and you know they're making a positive impact."

"They are already providing their unconditional love and support to first responders helping them cope through this traumatic time," Methodist Healthcare System wrote on its Facebook page.

