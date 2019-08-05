Classmates say Dayton gunman had a 'hit list' in high school

(CNN) As a high school student, the gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, massacre had a "hit list" of classmates he wanted to kill or hurt, according to four former students who said they were told by school officials they were on the list.

Spencer Brickler said a counselor at Bellbrook High School told him that he and his sister were on Connor Betts' hit list. Brickler said he was riding on a school bus when he saw Betts getting escorted off by officers who were investigating the threats.

"He was kind of dark and depressive in high school," said Brickler, who recalled the incident occurring about nine years ago when he was a freshman. He said he had no idea what prompted Betts, then a sophomore, to put him or his sister on the list.

The information has taken on new significance now that Betts has been identified as the gunman who killed nine people early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton, authorities said. Police officers on patrol nearby immediately responded and killed Betts less than a minute after he opened fire, authorities said.

In response to CNN's inquiries about the hit list, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Douglas A. Cozad said, "At this point, I can confirm that Connor Betts was a student at Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools his entire school career and graduated from Bellbrook High School in 2013.

