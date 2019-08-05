A Belgian cyclist dies after crashing in the Tour de Poland

(CNN)Tragedy struck the Tour de Poland on Monday, when cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died after a crash.
According to his team, Lotto-Soudal, 22-year-old Lambrecht crashed on the third stage of the race between Chorzów and Zabrze and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lambrecht, a native of Belgium, had been looking forward to the race and shared his excitement in a video shortly before the event.
"I hope I have a good condition to make some good results for me and the team," he said.
Lambrecht went pro in 2018 when he joined Lotto-Soudal and was considered up and coming talent in the cycling world.
The Tour de Poland is a seven-day race that usually covers between 600 and 700 miles. It's part of the men's World Tour for cycling, which also includes the Tour de France.