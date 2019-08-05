A Belgian cyclist dies after crashing in the Tour de Poland

(CNN) Tragedy struck the Tour de Poland on Monday, when cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died after a crash.

According to his team, Lotto-Soudal , 22-year-old Lambrecht crashed on the third stage of the race between Chorzów and Zabrze and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened... Rest in peace Bjorg... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9u9LZkp2Rt — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 5, 2019

Lambrecht, a native of Belgium, had been looking forward to the race and shared his excitement in a video shortly before the event.

"I hope I have a good condition to make some good results for me and the team," he said.

