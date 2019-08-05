Teen charged with attempted murder after child thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern

(CNN) A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a 6-year-old boy was thrown from the Tate Modern gallery in the British capital on Sunday, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Police arrested the male suspect on Sunday after the boy, a French tourist, was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform and landed on a fifth-floor roof, where he was found seriously injured and taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The teenager will appear in Bromley Youth Court at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, the statement said. Police are continuing to appeal for further witnesses to come forward.

An earlier statement from the police said the suspect did not appear to know the victim.

"The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers," the Metropolitan Police said.

