(CNN) A 15-year-old girl with a learning disability has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia, in what police are treating as a possible abduction.

Nora Quoirin, from London, was staying at a resort in a nature reserve 39 miles south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Her father discovered she was missing from her room at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, and noticed that her window was open, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) charity, which is assisting the family.

Malaysian police have told the family the incident is being treated as both an abduction and a missing person case, the group told CNN.

Quoirin, who has an Irish mother and a French father, was traveling on an Irish passport during the trip. The Dusun resort, where the family were staying, is in a remote area 800 feet above sea level, in the Titiwangsa mountain range.

