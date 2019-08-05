Hinako Shibuno wins Women's British Open on debut

(CNN) She was playing in her first major tournament and her first event outside of Japan, but Hinako Shibuno was unfazed as she clinched the AIG Women's British Open at Woburn Sunday.

The 20-year-old fired five birdies on her back nine to hold off America's Lizette Salas by one shot.

Shibuno led by two strokes going into the final round but dropped back to the pack before pulling clear of Salas again to earn the $675,000 first prize.

World No.1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea was two shots adrift in third.