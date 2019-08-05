What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws punches as he is held back by a number of Pittsburgh Pirates players as a bench clearing brawl breaks out in the ninth inning of the game between the Reds and the Pirates in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30. The Pirates won 11-4.Sam Greene/Imagn Content Services
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Fil riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, August 3.Guadalupe Pardo/Reuters
Martin Salmon and Robert Jaegeler compete in the Madison Men Final during the German Track Cycling National Championships on Friday, August 2, in Berlin, Germany. Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images
The United States competes in the team free artistic swimming finals during the Pan American Games on Wednesday, July 31 in Lima, Peru. The US won the bronze medal. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Jessica Pegula of the United States is greeted by her dog Maddie during the trophy presentation after her match against Camila Giorgi of Italy in the women's singles final in Washington, DC on Sunday, August 4. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
England's Rory Burns, right, bats during Day 2 of the Ashes Test match on Friday, August 2, in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/AP
Finnish driver Jari-Matti Latvala competes during the Neste Rally Finland in Jyvaskyla, central Finland, on Friday, August 2.Hannu Rainamo/AFP/Getty Images
A competitor starts the age group portion during the Ironman triathlon on Sunday, July 28 in Lake Placid, New York. Al Bello/Getty Images
Ed Reed takes a selfie with his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, August 3 in Canton, Ohio. Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Japan's Hinako Shibuno celebrates after holing a long birdie putt on the 18th green to win on the final day of the Women's British Open golf championship at in Milton Keynes, north of London, on Sunday, August 4.Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman catches a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ as a fan reaches for it during the second inning of a game in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 31. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Cuba's Andy Cruz and Hendri Cedeno Martinez compete during a Pan American Games boxing match in Lima, Peru, on Monday, July 29.Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
Athletes compete in the swim portion of the Ironman Canada, on Sunday, July 28 in Whistler, Canada. Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Thomas Roehler competes during Javelin throw final at the German National Championship on Sunday, August 4, in Berlin, Germany. Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images
Marco Koch of SG Frankfurt competes in the German Swimming National Championships on Saturday, August 3 in Berlin, Germany.Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images
Sarah Gascon of the United States is marked by Cuban players during the Handball Women Bronze Medal Match during the Pan American Games, in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, July 30. Cuba won the bronze medal.Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
Lorenzo Cain of the Milwaukee Brewers is unable to catch the home run ball hit by Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a game at Wrigley Field on Friday, August 2, in Chicago.Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Candice Appleby of the United States rides a wave to win the silver medal in the surfing women's SUP race final during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Friday, August 2.Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Fernando Marcal of Olympique Lyonnais and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal play in the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, July 28 in London, England.Michael Regan/Getty Images
Competitors jump into water during a high diving competition near the village of Hrimezdice, Czech Republic, Friday, August 2.Petr David Josek/AP
Oriana Vinas of Colombia competes during rhythmic gymnastics at the Pan American Games on Friday, August 2, in Lima, Peru.Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Bryce Hudson competes in the Moto X Step Up at the X Games Minneapolis on Thursday, August 1, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Mexico's artistic swimming team performs during the Pan American Games Free Routine event in Lima, on Wednesday, July 31.Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
Harris Andrews of the Lions and Patrick Lipinski of the Bulldogs compete for the ball during the round 20 AFL match on Sunday, August 4, in Brisbane, Australia. Chris Hyde/Getty Images