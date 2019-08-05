Police ask for witnesses after 6-year-old was thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern

London (CNN) London police are asking for witnesses after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern gallery on Sunday.

The city's Metropolitan Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who has witnessed the "truly shocking incident" or saw a man whose behavior in or near the gallery "seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying" early afternoon on Sunday.

Officers said a teenager who had no connection to the victim was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder. The 17-year-old man was restrained by a group of bystanders immediately after the incident, and was detained by police shortly after.

"It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left Tate Modern very quickly after," Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who is investigating the incident, said in a statement on Monday.

"It may be that this is something which has only just come back to you. If so, please still make that call to the investigation team," he added.

