Here are the best end-of-season clothing sales to shop right now

If you're anything like us, chances are, you've worn your summer wardrobe so much, you're dying for a change. Luckily for you, there's an easy way to invest in new outfits for a fraction of the price. Some of our absolute favorite stores are having huge summer blowout sales on all sorts of clothing, from flirty dresses to comfortable cotton tees. Check out the best of the best, and be prepared to save big.

Offering 40 percent off both men and women's wear-now styles with the code SHOPNOW, J.Crew has all your summer needs. From brightly colored jumpsuits to classic polos, the best part of this sale is the versatility of the products: With smart layering, you can easily transition these options to the cooler months, too.

While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has come and gone, the savings haven't ended. Nordstrom has so many summer items on sale, including clothing from popular brands like Topshop, Lou & Grey and French Connection, you'll be able to find stylish outfits at affordable prices.

Adorably entitled the "Summer Break Sale," Bloomingdale's is offering different discounts on kids summer clothing depending on how much you spend. So, of course, the more you spend, the more you save. Spend between $100 and $199 for 20 percent off, between $200 and $249 for 25 percent off and over $250 for 30 percent off.

As for the adults? Don't worry, Bloomingdale's has you covered as well. Sale items are an extra 20 percent off and clearance items are an extra 40 percent off, which means you could snag items for up to a 75 percent discount! As the sale includes everything from shoes and dresses to pants and shorts for both men and women, you're sure to find options you'll absolutely adore.

The Zara summer sale is unfortunately only for women and kids, but the number of items on sale is absolutely staggering — think everything from dresses, shorts, skirts and rompers to more formal options like jackets and shirts. If there is an item you are eyeing, better snag it now, as the sale items start at 70 percent off. A summer steal for less than $20? Yes, please.

With great items for both men and women, Urban Outfitters is selling basics like swimsuits, dresses, shorts and tees for under $50, with some exceptions. If you're looking for elevated pieces that you can carry no matter where the remainder of the summer takes you, definitely take a look at this sale. It has pretty much everything you need, whether you're going on a relaxing beach vacation or struggling with the last of the summer humidity while on your way to work.

You might get lost for hours while scrolling through Shopbop's huge selection of sale items, but honestly, you won't feel like it was a waste of time at all. This women's fashion website features seriously great designers, including Tibi, Alice & Olivia and Tory Burch, as well as fun accessories to go with your new outfits. Whether you need a dress for date night or a new pair of shorts to run around the city, you'll find it at Shopbop for up to 40 percent off. Talk about a steal.

If you've always wanted to buy a designer outfit, but been hesitant because of the high price points, the Net-a-Porter sale was made for you. Shop up to 80 percent off on everything, from accessories and activewear to designer outfits, and for a limited time, you can take 20 percent more off select sale items. With everything from Givenchy to Balmain on sale, you'll feel like a celebrity in no time.

If you thought summer was almost over, Madewell's sale on summer dresses and jumpsuits will absolutely change your mind. Not only are all dresses on sale, you can also take 20 percent off all items with the code HEATWAVE. Try to take advantage of the affordable prices by experimenting with trends you may have always wanted to try. Might we suggest polka dots and tiered sleeves, for instance?

Banana Republic's summer sale goes on until Aug. 12, and you can find everything from women's dresses and tops to men's cotton tees and jersey shorts. Prices start as low as $13.99 for basic tanks and tees, while dresses and denim are a little higher ($50 and up). Either way, though, these are casual staples that you can easily wear again and again, so better stock up!

Take advantage of the final months of summer with Free People's incredible sale. Offering everything from dresses and tops to swimsuits and coverups starting at just $10, you can try various styles with ease. We love the vast array of both floral and solid bikinis, as well as the boho chic jumpsuits. They'll transform your wardrobe with the pop of color every summer outfit should have.