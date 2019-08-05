Breaking News

By Megan Marples and Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 2:32 PM ET, Mon August 5, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump called on the nation to condemn racism and white supremacy after a series of mass shootings over the weekend but did not acknowledge his own racist rhetoric.

-- The gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, massacre had a "hit list" in high school of students he wanted to kill or hurt, according to former classmates.
-- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke lashed out on Sunday at a vigil for victims of the El Paso shooting when a reporter asked if there was anything the President could do to make it better.
-- A hospital official for Chicago's Mount Sinai Hospital had to temporarily stop accepting patients on Sunday because they were at capacity following a series of shootings.
    -- A$AP Rocky attended Kanye West's Sunday Service in California after being released from Swedish jail.
    -- The Dow rapidly fell after China devalued the yuan to below its 7-to-1 ratio with the US dollar for the first time in a decade.
      -- Victoria's Secret hired Valentina Sampaio, who is the company's first openly transgender model.
      -- "Today" co-host Jenna Bush Hager announced that she'd given birth to a son.