(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:



-- President Donald Trump called on the nation to condemn racism and white supremacy after a series of mass shootings over the weekend but did not acknowledge his own racist rhetoric.

-- The gunman in the Dayton, Ohio, massacre had a "hit list" in high school of students he wanted to kill or hurt, according to former classmates.

-- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke lashed out on Sunday at a vigil for victims of the El Paso shooting when a reporter asked if there was anything the President could do to make it better.

-- A hospital official for Chicago's Mount Sinai Hospital had to temporarily stop accepting patients on Sunday because they were at capacity following a series of shootings.