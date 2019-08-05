19 killed in blast and fire after Cairo traffic collision

(CNN) At least 19 people were killed and 30 people were injured in multiple car explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute, the Ministry of Health said, according to state-run Al-Ahram on Monday.

A car driving against traffic collided with three cars on Sunday night on Nile Corniche street in the capital Cairo and triggered an explosion and a fire, Egypt's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Those injured in the explosion were taken to hospitals and legal action will be taken in the case, the ministry said.

An Egyptian man carries a young cancer patient out of the National Cancer Institute.

At least three victims were in critical condition, the Health Ministry said, and 54 patients at the institute were evacuated to other hospitals because of the fire, according to Al-Ahram news.

Images showed smoke billowing as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze at the scene of the accident on Sunday night.

