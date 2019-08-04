John Locher/AP From left, Samuel Lerma, Arzetta Hodges and Desiree Quintanar attend a vigil for victims of the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3. In photos: Shootings in El Paso and Dayton leave dozens dead

John Locher/AP From left, Samuel Lerma, Arzetta Hodges and Desiree Quintanar attend a vigil for victims of the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3.

20 people were killed and at least 26 were injured in a shooting Saturday at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Sources have told CNN that the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source. Crusius was taken into custody.

Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman opened fire on people in a popular downtown area. Nine people were killed and 16 additional people were injured.

The suspect in Dayton was shot and killed by officers.