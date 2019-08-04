Family and friends gather to wait for news of missing loved ones in the El Paso shooting

El Paso, Texas (CNN) The Texas and American flags at the MacArthur School in El Paso, Texas, fluttered at half-staff, signaling a state and a nation in mourning.

A "Looking for Family or Friend" sign hangs above the front doors of the elementary-intermediate school. Inside, family and friends await news of loved ones they haven't seen since a gunman went on a rampage at a Walmart on Saturday, killing 20 people and wounding at least 26

This is the place authorities designated as a reunification center in the hours after the shooting, a place for people to find one another after the chaos saw people run for their lives -- and, in so many cases, becoming separated.

On Sunday, it was the place where many found out a loved one was killed or wounded.

Most people who walk in and out of the school don't want to talk. When asked if they would like to share their story, they wipe away tears and say no.

