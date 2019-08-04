9 dead, 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

(CNN) Nine people are dead after shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton Police say the suspect in the incident also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident.

Miami Valley Hospital communications department Terrea Little said the hospital received 16 victims from the Dayton shooting. She would not characterize the injuries.

Elizabeth Long, spokeswoman at Kettering Health Network, which operates several Dayton area hospitals including Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center tells CNN that they are treating multiple victims in the ER from the shooting. She was not able to give specific numbers or specific hospital name of where patients are being treated.

Dayton Police previously said via Twitter that were "investigating an active shooter incident" in the city's Oregon District and asked residents to avoid the area.

Dayton police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that would help in the investigation call 937-225-6217.