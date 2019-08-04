Chicago hospital stops accepting patients after trauma center is overwhelmed with shooting victims

(CNN) Chicago's Mount Sinai Hospital temporarily stopped accepting patients Sunday morning because they were at capacity following a series of shootings, a hospital official said.

The hospital went "on bypass" in the early morning, said Roberta Rakove, Senior VP for External Affairs.

Hospitals use the term "on bypass" when they stop accepting ambulance runs and those ambulances are diverted to other trauma centers. Mount Sinai Hospital is one of five trauma centers in Chicago, according to Rakove.

At its height early Sunday morning, Mount Sinai had 12 trauma patients, Rakove said. She could not provide information on their conditions.

Chicago Police Public Information Officer Anthony Guglielmi told CNN Sunday that officers responded to several multi-victim shooting incidents on the west side of Chicago stemming from gang conflict.

