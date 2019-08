Lewis Hamilton storms from behind to win thrilling Hungarian Grand Prix

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton put in a scintillating drive to charge from behind and overtake Max Verstappen with just three laps remaining to claim his seventh Hungarian Grand Prix victory.

For the vast majority of the race, it looked as though the Red Bull driver would convert his first career pole position into an eighth race victory but a gamble from Mercedes with 20 laps remaining gave Hamilton a sniff of a possible win.

Having tried and failed to pass Verstappen for a number of laps, the Silver Arrows decided to bring its driver into the pits for a fresh set of tires.

Hamilton reemerged onto the track a little under 20 seconds behind the Dutchman; the only question was whether or not there were enough laps for him to catch his rival.

The team's calculations gave Hamilton a change of overtaking Verstappen on the very last lap. In the end, he didn't need that long and stormed past his floundering rival with three laps remaining.

