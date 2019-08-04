How you can help victims of the shooting in El Paso

In photos: Shootings in El Paso and Dayton leave dozens dead
Mourners gather at a vigil for victims of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 4.
Flowers left by mourners lie near the site of the shooting in El Paso on August 4.
From right, Nikita Papillion, 23, of Five Oaks; Tanycia Leonard, 28, of Kettering; and Tiffany McConnell, 43, of Vandalia recall their night out in the Oregon District before gunfire broke out in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 4. Ten people are dead, including the suspected shooter, and 26 are injured after shooting broke out in the Oregon District. The suspect used a .223 caliber rifle and was found wearing body armor, according the Mayor Nan Whaley. Dayton Police on patrol in the entertainment district responded and neutralized the shooter in less than one minute, the mayor said.
Police conduct their investigation in the parking lot of the Walmart in El Paso on August 4.
Evidence markers sit in the street August 4 in Dayton.
Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media outside the El Paso Walmart on August 4.
Shoes, hats and other items are piled together outside Ned Peppers bar in Dayton on August 4.
Witnesses comfort one another at the scene in Dayton on August 4. As horrific as the death and injury toll was, officials said it could have been worse had officers not been in the vicinity.
Bodies are removed on August 4 from at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton.