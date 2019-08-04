How you can help victims of the shooting in El Paso

Flowers left by mourners lie near the site of the shooting in El Paso on August 4.

Photos: In photos: Shootings in El Paso and Dayton leave dozens dead

From right, Nikita Papillion, 23, of Five Oaks; Tanycia Leonard, 28, of Kettering; and Tiffany McConnell, 43, of Vandalia recall their night out in the Oregon District before gunfire broke out in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday, August 4. Ten people are dead, including the suspected shooter, and 26 are injured after shooting broke out in the Oregon District. The suspect used a .223 caliber rifle and was found wearing body armor, according the Mayor Nan Whaley. Dayton Police on patrol in the entertainment district responded and neutralized the shooter in less than one minute, the mayor said.