Manchester City beats Liverpool to begin defense of its domestic quadruple

(CNN) Manchester City began the defense of its domestic quadruple with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

With the game tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League curtain raiser was decided by spot kicks and Claudio Bravo once again made himself the hero.

The Chilean has earned a reputation as a specialist penalty stopper and guessed right to save Georginio Wijnaldum's decisive effort.

It continues City's incredible run of total domestic dominance, having won the last five trophies on offer in England -- two Community Shields, a League Cup and the FA Cup.

