Breaking News

Teen arrested after child 'fell from height' at London's Tate Modern gallery

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Sun August 4, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

File photo: Tate Modern, on the south bank of the Thames, is one of London&#39;s most popular attractions.
File photo: Tate Modern, on the south bank of the Thames, is one of London's most popular attractions.

(CNN)A teenager has been arrested after a child "fell from height" at the Tate Modern gallery in central London, the city's Metropolitan Police said.

The child has been taken to hospital by helicopter. "We await an update on his condition," the Metropolitan Police said in the statement, posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
The police said a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Visitors to the gallery reported on social media that the landmark building, on the south bank of the Thames, has been locked down as a result of the incident.
    This is a developing story.