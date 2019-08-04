Teen arrested after child thrown from 10th floor of London's Tate Modern gallery

(CNN) A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was thrown from the 10th floor at the Tate Modern gallery in central London, the city's Metropolitan Police said.

The 6-year-old was found badly injured on a fifth-floor roof and was taken to a hospital by a helicopter, police said.

"The boy's condition is critical; his family are being supported by police," the Met police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 17-year-old male suspect had remained with members of the public on the 10th-floor viewing platform and was taken into police custody.

"There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim," the statement added.

Read More