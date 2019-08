Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea dies at 93

(CNN) Nuon Chea, a senior member of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime which led to the death of more than 1.7 million people, died on Sunday at the age of 93.

Known as "Brother Number Two," Nuon Chea was the right-hand man and brother-in-law of notorious Khmer Rouge dictator Pol Pot and a key ideologist throughout the regime's reign of terror from 1975 to 1979.

Nuon Chea died in hospital, according to the Extraordinary Chambers in The Courts of Cambodia (ECCC). The United Nations-backed tribunal court was formed in 2006 to prosecute Khmer Rouge figures for alleged violations of international law during the Cambodian genocide.

In 2018, almost four decades after from the collapse of Pol Pot's tyrannical communist regime, the international tribunal ruled that the Khmer Rouge committed genocide. Nuon Chea, who was arrested in 2007, was found guilty of "of genocide, crimes against humanity and grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 1949." He was sentenced to life in prison.

He was already serving life sentence in Cambodia after being found guilty of crimes against humanity in 2014.

