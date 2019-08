(CNN) The name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis has been removed from an arch at the Fort Monroe historic site in Hampton, Virginia.

"Fort Monroe is where the first enslaved Africans arrived on our shores in 1619," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted on Friday -- the same day letters spelling out "Jefferson Davis Memorial Park" were taken down by workers.

"A memorial glorifying the President of the Confederacy has no place here."

Northam in April wrote the Fort Monroe Authority board of trustees to request the removal of "a memorial glorifying the President of the Confederacy" before the start of events at the site this month marking the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans, CNN affiliate WAVY-TV reported

"While it is appropriate to discuss and interpret Jefferson Davis' imprisonment at Fort Monroe, it is not appropriate to glorify it," Northam wrote before the site's board agreed to remove the name, the station reported.

