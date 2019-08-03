A fraternity member gave 'step-by-step' directions to 5 people who then killed themselves, a lawsuit alleges

(CNN) A former fraternity member and student at Truman State University in Missouri allegedly provided "step-by-step" directions to five people who died by suicide in 2016 and 2017, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the university, the fraternity and the student.

The member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity told people he considered himself a superhero nicknamed "peacemaker," parents of two of the deceased allege in the suit, which identifies the accused as Brandon Grossheim.

Grossheim counseled people with "step-by-step directions" for using their own free will and to "deal with depression," according to a news release issued by lawyers for the parents of Alex Mullins, 21, and Joshua Thomas, 18.

Grossheim gave no comment to CNN's repeated requests.

"Both the University and the Fraternity were aware that the Plaintiff victims were vulnerable and suffered from depression, yet they still allowed this suspicious fraternity brother to be alone and have unfettered access to the victims," the release states. "This tragedy was preventable."

