A new law in Texas will make it easier for schools to discipline students who harass teachers

(CNN) As students in Texas head back to school in the coming weeks, a new law will make it easier for schools to discipline students who harass teachers.

The law, which goes into effect on September 1, was passed by the Republican-dominated state legislature in May after a statewide teacher association asked for it to be considered. It requires that public school students who harass school employees be removed from their regular classrooms and be referred to disciplinary alternative education programs, also known as DAEPs.

DAEPs are currently used in Texas an alternative to suspension or expulsion for students who are considered disruptive. Students in DAEPs take classes and learn behavioral management skills separate from their peers in traditional classrooms for a temporary period of time.

The Texas Classroom Teachers Association said it had been receiving reports of students threatening teachers without consequence, and that the law was necessary to ensure educators felt safe in their workplaces and to minimize classroom disruptions.

"One of the main reasons teachers leave the teaching profession is working conditions and we think that this is going to make working conditions a little better," Lonnie Hollingsworth Jr., general counsel for TCTA, told CNN.

Read More