Breaking News
Walmart employees react after a shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3.
Mark Lambie/El Paso Times/Imagn

In photos: Shooting at El Paso shopping center

Updated 8:17 PM ET, Sat August 3, 2019

Walmart employees react after a shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3.
Mark Lambie/El Paso Times/Imagn

20 people were killed and at least 26 were injured after a shooting Saturday morning at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Sources have told CNN that the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source.

The scene is unfolding less than a week after three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Shoppers exit the El Paso Walmart with their hands up.
Jorge Salgado/Reuters
Members of law enforcement respond to an active shooter at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.
Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images
A law enforcement officer stands outside the El Pa