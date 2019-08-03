Mark Lambie/El Paso Times/Imagn Walmart employees react after a shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3. In photos: Shooting at El Paso shopping center

Mark Lambie/El Paso Times/Imagn Walmart employees react after a shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3.

20 people were killed and at least 26 were injured after a shooting Saturday morning at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Sources have told CNN that the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source.

The scene is unfolding less than a week after three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.