In photos: Shooting at El Paso shopping center
Updated 8:17 PM ET, Sat August 3, 2019
20 people were killed and at least 26 were injured after a shooting Saturday morning at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.
Sources have told CNN that the suspect is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source.
The scene is unfolding less than a week after three people were shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.