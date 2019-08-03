Three people were killed after a cliff collapsed on an Encinitas beach

(CNN) Three people were killed after a cliff collapsed in Encinitas, California, the city said on Twitter.

Authorities rescued five people from a rubble pile in Grandview Beach Friday evening, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said.

One person was confirmed deceased on the beach and three others were transported to nearby hospitals while a fifth person declined treatment on the scene.

"Two of the three victims that were transported to local area hospitals earlier today have succumbed to their injuries," the city said.

San Diego County Sheriff Search and Rescue Dogs continued to search the debris later that day in case any more people were trapped underneath the rubble, authorities said.

