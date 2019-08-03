(CNN) A mama moose and its calf had a close call with an Anchorage Police Department patrol car last week when they rushed onto a highway right in front of the officer.

The moose and calf fell on the highway but promptly got back up and continued on their way.

Police posted about the incident on Facebook saying, "This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They're always around. Keep an eye out and be safe!"