The Oakland A's signed a man who threw a 96-mph fastball in a stadium speed pitch challenge

(CNN) Nathan Patterson used to have a fastball and a dream. That fastball just made the dream come true.

The 23-year-old was just another fan two weeks ago when he attended a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field and decided to hop in the speed pitch challenge.

But then he threw a fastball at 94 miles per hour. Then another. Then a bit faster: 96 mph. In video posted to Twitter by his brother, Christian Patterson, the amateur pitcher could be seen throwing heaters that rival the best professionals in the game.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let's get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

Christian tweeted the video with an appeal: "@MLB Let's get him signed!"

It may have had the intended effect: Patterson is the newest member of the Oakland A's. He posted an Instagram photo of himself signing a contract on Thursday night.

Read More