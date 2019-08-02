A gun store's billboard targeting the freshmen congresswomen known as the 'Squad' is coming down

(CNN) A controversial North Carolina billboard targeting four female members of Congress is coming down.

The sign for Cherokee Guns shows Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, who have come to be known as "The Squad" -- with "The 4 Horsemen Cometh" written above their photos. The "cometh" is crossed out and replaced with "are Idiots."

The store's owner, Doc Wacholz, said that he chose the women because of their "their message of turning this country into a socialist country," he told CNN affiliate WTVC

President Donald Trump recently tweeted that "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." He did not name them, but four congresswomen of color -- Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib -- have been outspoken about Trump's immigration policies. Three of the four are natural born US citizens, and Omar, who was born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000.

"I don't care if it was four white women or four white guys that had their view -- they'd be on the billboard," he said.

