A hiker in Canada was approached by a cougar. She blasted Metallica to scare it off

(CNN) It's no secret that Metallica's music can be kind of intense -- so much so, one hiker says, that it scared off a curious cougar on Vancouver Island.

Dee Gallant, 45, was on a hike in South Duncan with her dog, Murphy, on July 23.

She said she was only a few miles into the woods when she turned around and realized that they had company: They were being stalked by a cougar.

At first, she was intrigued; she'd never seen one that close before. But then she realized that the animal was approaching her.

She yelled, and the cougar stopped moving. But it didn't retreat.

