Jason Momoa joins protesters trying to keep a telescope off Hawaii's tallest mountain

(CNN) Protesters trying to stop construction of a giant telescope atop Hawaii's tallest mountain were visited by The Rock last week. This week, Aquaman stopped by.

Actor Jason Momoa, who has born in Hawaii, visited the hundreds of demonstrators encamped at the base of Mauna Kea on the Big Island on Wednesday.

"I'm so very honored to be here ... to bring my children and all my (family) here," he said, reported CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL . "There's one thing that's not gonna happen. That telescope's not being built here."

Momoa, best known for playing comic book superhero Aquaman in the movies, was welcomed with a ceremony complete with hula dances and chanting.

Some Native Hawaiians consider mountain sacred

