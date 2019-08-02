Breaking News
US Sen. John F. Kennedy is joined by his fiancee, Jacqueline Bouvier, at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 1953. They had just announced their engagement.
Bettman Archive/Getty Images

The Kennedy compound, in pictures

Updated 2:41 PM ET, Fri August 2, 2019

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died Thursday at the Kennedy compound on Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

Her death at 22 marks yet another tragedy for one of America's most beloved political dynasties.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, one of 11 children of Robert F. Kennedy and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy.

The Kennedy compound, a six-acre waterfront property in Hyannis Port, is an idyllic setting where the family has gathered in times both happy and sad.

The property captured the nation's attention during the presidency of John F. Kennedy in the 1960s. The presidential helicopter, Marine One, landed there countless times and several high-profile politicians visited it.

The Kennedy family poses for a portrait in the 1930s. Joseph Kennedy Sr. and his wife, Rose, had nine children. From left are Patricia, Joseph Jr., Robert, Kathleen, Rose, John, Rosemary, Edward, Joseph Sr., Jean and Eunice.
Bachrach/Getty Images
John, left, and Robert hang out with dog Mo at the Hyannis Port compound in 1946. John, of course, went on to become President after serving in the Senate. Robert, aka Bobby, was a US senator and US attorney general who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.
ASSOCIATED PRESS