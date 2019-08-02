Bettman Archive/Getty Images US Sen. John F. Kennedy is joined by his fiancee, Jacqueline Bouvier, at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in 1953. They had just announced their engagement. The Kennedy compound, in pictures

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died Thursday at the Kennedy compound on Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

Her death at 22 marks yet another tragedy for one of America's most beloved political dynasties.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, one of 11 children of Robert F. Kennedy and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy.

The Kennedy compound, a six-acre waterfront property in Hyannis Port, is an idyllic setting where the family has gathered in times both happy and sad.

The property captured the nation's attention during the presidency of John F. Kennedy in the 1960s. The presidential helicopter, Marine One, landed there countless times and several high-profile politicians visited it.