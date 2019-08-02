A Georgia elementary school was criticized for a poster dictating hairstyles for black students

(CNN) An elementary school in Georgia came under fire after a hairstylist shared photos that the school used to show "appropriate" and "inappropriate" hairstyles for students.

A parent of a student at Narvie Harris Elementary in Decatur saw the poster in the school and snapped a picture. She shared it with her hairstylist, Danay Helena, who posted the photo on Facebook.

Helena said she was concerned that the school was addressing only black students.

"It feels like it's discrimination. There are only black kids up there, and those are basic styles in the black community," Helena said. "It's something that needs to be talked about. The outrage, I think, is warranted."

Helena's post quickly gained traction online, with more than 1,500 comments and 3,500 shares. Some people called the policies racist and hurtful to individuality, while others pointed out that Narvie Harris is a theme school -- similar to a charter school -- and has the right to dictate dress code.

Read More