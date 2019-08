Group launches recall campaign against Alaska's governor

(CNN) Alaska's months of budgeting strife has culminated in efforts to recall Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy.

The Recall Dunleavy group began efforts to recall the governor with signature collection events in nearly two dozen Alaska cities Thursday. The group accuses Dunleavy, who came into office in December 2018, of refusing to appoint a judge, misusing state funds, violating separation of powers and incompetently vetoing state funds.

The group would need to collect signatures numbering at 10% of those who voted in the general election for the recall to go ahead, according to the Alaska Division of Elections

"I think whenever you make difficult decisions and people are involved, such as these vetoes, this is not necessarily a shock or surprising. I believe in public engagement. I believe that the people have a right to voice their opinion. There is a process for everything including the idea of a recall -- it's got criteria for that recall to be successful," Dunleavy told reporters

However, he added, he believes his actions to create a budget were in line with the constitution and that there is no ground for a recall.

