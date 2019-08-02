A 94-year-old veteran almost threw away a $6.5 million-winning lottery ticket

(CNN) Air Force veteran William Bowker, 94, almost let a fortune slip right out of his hands.

Bowker often plays the lottery. But when his granddaughter checked his latest lottery ticket for him, she mistakenly thought it was a Mega Millions ticket instead of a Megabucks ticket.

Luckily, Bowker double-checked -- and it paid off.

"She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away," Bowker, who lives in Oregon, said in a news release from the Oregon Lottery. "I am glad I did. I immediately thought -- BOOM! I won!"

His winning numbers were 14-32-41-43-44-47.

