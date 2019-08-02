A woman lost her hands and legs to an infection from puppy kisses

(CNN) Days after returning home from a Punta Cana vacation, Marie Trainer called out of work with a backache and nausea. Then her temperature spiked and dropped, sending her to a local Stark County, Ohio, emergency room in the early hours of May 11.

When Trainer woke in a hospital bed nine days later, her hands and legs had been amputated.

It took doctors seven days to discover Trainer incurred a severe infection, not from a "tropical" travel disease as they first suspected, but from her German shepherd's kisses.

Trainer contracted a rare infection from the bacteria capnocytophaga canimorsus, probably when her German shepherd puppy, Taylor, licked an open cut.

Dr. Margaret Kobe, the medical director of infectious disease at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, treated Trainer and described her as "delirious" when she entered the intensive care unit. Shortly after, she became unconscious. Her skin started changing rapidly to a purplish-red color, and then it progressed into gangrene. Trainer then developed a blood clot.

Read More