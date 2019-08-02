(CNN) The ex-president of a leading Portuguese soccer team will stand trial along with 43 other defendants for allegedly ordering an assault on the club's football players in May 2018, a judge ruled in Lisbon on Thursday.

Former Sporting Clube de Portugal president Bruno de Carvalho is accused of being the mastermind behind the attack and was charged with 44 crimes of kidnapping -- which is termed as "terrorism" under Portuguese law -- aggravated threat, violent assault, possession of forbidden firearms and breaking and entering.

Judge Carlos Delca decided to go ahead with the trial saying none of the defendants brought forward any evidence "capable of shaking the foundations of the accusation," court documents seen by CNN show.

Read More