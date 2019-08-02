(CNN) Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major UEFA men's showpiece event when she takes charge of the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea later this month.

The French official is no stranger to the big stage, having refereed the FIFA Women's World Cup final in July and previously taking charge of the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro semifinals.

The 35-year-old Frappart will lead a predominately female team in the match on August 14, being joined by assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal. The fourth official will be Turkey's Cuneyt Cakir.

"Stéphanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world," said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

"She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year's Women's World Cup final."

Read More