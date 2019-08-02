(CNN)Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major UEFA men's showpiece event when she takes charge of the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea later this month.
The French official is no stranger to the big stage, having refereed the FIFA Women's World Cup final in July and previously taking charge of the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro semifinals.
The 35-year-old Frappart will lead a predominately female team in the match on August 14, being joined by assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal. The fourth official will be Turkey's Cuneyt Cakir.
"Stéphanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world," said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.
"She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year's Women's World Cup final."
Frappart has already made history in her native country when she became the first women to officiate a Ligue 1 men's match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg in April this year.
However, the 35-year-old is not the first women to take charge of a competitive UEFA men's match. Switzerland's Nicole Petignat refereed three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.
"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.
"I hope the skill and devotion that Stéphanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."
The Super Cup final is an annual UEFA showpiece event which pits together the Champions League and Europa League winners. This year the final will be played in Istanbul, Turkey.