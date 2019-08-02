NATO chief says US leaving nuclear treaty is 'serious setback'

(CNN) The United States has put NATO members on edge by withdrawing from a landmark arms control pact with Russia on Friday, the military alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN Friday.

Speaking to CNN's Hala Gorani, the Norwegian politician called the end of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Moscow a "serious setback."

"I'm part of a political generation that was shaped during the 1980s, where we all were concerned for the risk of nuclear war and where we were actually able to reach the INF treaty that didn't only reduce the missiles but banned all intermediate range missiles and weapons," he said.

The Cold-War era pact was signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987. It has limited the development of ground-based missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, between both nations for the past three decades.

But the West says Russia has been violating the treaty since the days of the Obama administration. The Trump administration began taking steps this year to notify Russia and NATO that it would withdraw unless Moscow reversed course.

