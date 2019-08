(CNN) A strong earthquake has struck the west coast of Indonesia Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. ET. It said the epicenter was 65 miles from the city of Tugu Hilir in the province of Banten, on the island of Java.

The shaking was felt in Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, prompting people to run out of their homes.

This is a developing story.